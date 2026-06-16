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Modern Politics Radio
Why is Iran insisting on Lebanon being included in the Deal?
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Why is Iran insisting on Lebanon being included in the Deal?

An excerpt from the latest Modern Politics Radio.
Warren Balogh's avatar
Warren Balogh
Jun 16, 2026

Here’s a clip from my latest show where I explained how Iran’s seemingly idealistic position on Lebanon is true political realism, in contrast to the short-term transactional thinking which plagues the Right... such as Nancy Mace’s pathetic attempts to ingratiate herself to Trump before her primary, after he turned on her over her vote on the Epstein Files.

To listen to the whole show (new episode will be released this Thursday), consider becoming a paid subscriber!

https://warrenbalogh.substack.com/p/modern-politics-radio-power-lessons

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