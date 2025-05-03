The outpouring of moral and financial support for White mother Shiloh Hendrix has become a rallying cry against racial attacks on White people all over America. But the most important lesson to take away from this example is that we’ve had this power to support each other all along.

Shiloh’s account of what happened from her GiveSendGo

As of this writing, Shiloh’s GiveSendGo has raised almost $450,000 from supporters all over the world. People have rallied to her cause, partly because the original video by the self-appointed spy and agent of the thought police is painfully familiar to so many White people forced to live around diversity. In the Orwellian climate of 21st-century multiracial America, there have been countless highly-publicized cases of regular, working-class Whites having their lives completely destroyed because, in a moment of frustration, they expressed a politically incorrect word or thought in private life.

This nightmarish climate of racial and social oppression exists because of the unique confluence of 1) near-universal video/audio surveillance in the digital age, combined with 2) the unbelievable power of controlled, anti-White social media platforms to amplify or suppress stories and speech. Both by law and by custom, White people in modern America live like a helot class who are expected to work and support the System, but can have their rights violated at will by the nonwhites they are forced to live around, and inevitably face harsh social or even criminal penalties if they protest.

What really fired up passions about the Shiloh Hendrix video is not only the self-righteous tone of the snitch (allegedly an African immigrant accused of rape in 2023)—who threatened the young mother by saying she’s committed “a hate speech” and that “we’ll see what the internet has to say about you”—but also the way this brave White mom, holding her young child, doesn’t back down. She stands up to the bully and refuses to let herself be cowed.

Further inflaming passions is the fact that this video was heavily publicized by a liberal social media influencer named Michael McWhorter, aka “TizzyEnt,” whose entire claim to fame consists in using his corporate Big Tech megaphone to dox and harass helpless, ordinary people accused of thought crimes. The extraordinary power this type of chubby, bearded coward has been granted by tech oligarchs to mobilize online lynch mobs has turbocharged a snitch culture that has become a feature of the last decade of life in America (McWhorter’s video encouraging the doxing of Shiloh Hendrix currently has over 3.7 million views on Twitter).

Glowing praise of professional snitch “TizzyEnt” by author David Silverberg

Yet another reason why this case is getting so much attention is the contrast with the appalling spectacle of the murder of Austin Metcalf, and its aftermath. Metcalf, a White 17-year-old high school athlete, was fatally stabbed to death on April 2nd in Frisco, Texas. His accused murderer, Karmelo Anthony, is Black, and has received over half a million dollars in fundraisers for his legal defense. Even worse, Metcalf’s virtue signaling father—instead of denouncing the anti-White hate crime which took his son’s life—has instead condemned “anger,” denied his son’s murder was motivated by race, and offered prayers for his son’s killer, in a series of increasingly grotesque displays of self-abasement.

White high school athlete Austin Metcalf and his accused killer Karmelo Anthony

While it’s heartening to see so many people rally around the case of Shiloh Hendrix—the big question is, why haven’t we been doing this all along?

The System once extolled White women during the Hillary 2016 campaign, and as champions of “the resistance” in 2017. Think of the Pussyhat March, the #MeToo Movement, and the slogan “Believe All Women.” But this only lasted until it became clear a majority of White women still supported Donald Trump.

What followed was a 180-turn by the System—from casting White women as the heroic protagonists against White racism and “toxic masculinity” primarily during 2015-17—to making White women the primary villains/antagonists (and Black males the victims) under “woke” CRT ideology and the theories of Institutional or Systemic Racism and White Privilege during 2020-22.

Here are just a few examples of that public campaign of hate against White women:

In all these cases and countless others, anti-White activists were given a green light by the media and Big Tech to indulge in a moblike frenzy of hate and harassment against White women. Countless White women labeled “Karens” by the social media hate mobs had their lives destroyed during this period. Yet during all that time, there was no trace of public outrage or backlash by White people. Instead, Whites kept their heads down and were cowed into submission.

This White woman felt threatened by a Black man in 2020 and had her life destroyed for it

What ended the regime’s domestic “War on Whites” during this period was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and then the Hamas raid on Israel in October 2023. The System went from making White Americans the enemy, to needing White support once again in its struggle against foreign adversaries—in the same way the anti-White liberal propaganda of the 1990s gave way to media-sanctioned White jingoism when cannon fodder was needed for the GWOT after 9/11. What followed was the controlled “anti-woke” backlash we’ve experienced ever since.

If we’d had anything like the public support or pushback for Shiloh Hendrix against these campaigns of anti-White hate in the past, they could’ve all been stopped a long time ago. Countless White victims would not have had their lives destroyed by doxing and harassment, to say nothing of the many victims of violent crime the anti-White political climate of 2020-22 encouraged and enabled.

Arguably, even more deserving of White solidarity and support were the many pro-White activists who faced draconian political persecution and imprisonment during the same period. To name just one example: at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, as a group of pro-White activists were retreating to their vehicles, they were followed and assaulted by anti-White extremists. A violent Black thug named DeAndre Harris struck an elderly man from behind with a heavy flashlight, and he subsequently received a sound thrashing from a group of young men who acted in self-defense.

Violent thug DeAndre Harris before and after his sneak attack on an elderly White man

In the climate of anti-White hysteria which prevailed after the rally, these four young men received prison sentences of two, six and eight years. The lie was spread that DeAndre Harris was an innocent victim and that he was viciously attacked by a neo-Nazi mob. Far from receiving any outpouring of mass support, these young men were branded as public enemies by the world. They were not given a fair trial, their lives were destroyed, and they did hard time—for striking back against a Black criminal who initiated an armed confrontation! Harris, meanwhile, was lauded as a hero by the media and later received over $166,000 in a GoFundMe.

Imagine if more White people had opened their hearts and their wallets to support those young men at Charlottesville, who were fighting for the rights of all Whites, the way people are now showing support for Shiloh Hendrix?

For all the anti-White hate in America, and the systemic anti-White oppression of our media, universities and legal system, White people have a secret power in this country that has thus far been almost entirely untapped:

Our secret power is called SOLIDARITY.

There are almost 200 million White people living in the United States. We do most of the critical jobs that keep this country going. Overall, the net worth of White families reached $135 trillion in the third quarter of 2024, about 84% of U.S. net worth overall. Whites own 98% of land in the United States—over 856 million acres. Over 83% of firearms in America are owned by Whites, so unlike our British cousins, we cannot easily be disarmed by a tyrannical anti-White regime.

White people do not need America. America needs White people. And if we stick together, there is nothing we cannot do.

There is no reason why ANY White person in America should ever find themselves alone and without help as a victim of anti-White harassment or crime. If even a small portion of our people crowdsourced mutual support, we could easily make sure that every last one of our brothers and sisters gets the help and protection they need.

And we can do this all without Jewish gatekeepers. Right now, unfortunately, a big part of the reason why White people feel emboldened to support a young woman like Shiloh—when they were unwilling to support so many other women and men crucified by the social media mobs just a few years ago—is because the Zionist-dominated mass media and Big Tech platforms have given them “permission.” Just as during the Bush years, powerful Zionists and their cronies are allowing a certain amount of White rage—carefully controlled—to leak out, letting off steam, because they need White people to be good workers, taxpayers and soldiers. As soon as their foreign adversaries are beaten back, they will just as quickly revert back to the anti-White norm.

In the same way White women were activated by the System against White men during 2015-17, then Blacks were activated against all Whites (but especially White women) during 2020-22—so has the System suddenly deactivated and disempowered Blacks—who never actually held any power without the permission of their Jewish masters. White people may feel empowered as a result, but if we only exercise power when Jewish Zionists give us permission, we have no power at all.

Figures on the Right such as Stephen Miller, Jeremy Carl, Yoram Hazony, Ezra Levant, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and many others are being empowered right now to channel, speak for, and gatekeep White identity. They are the ones who get to determine what is legitimate White backlash against “woke,” and what is dangerous neo-Nazism and “White Supremacy.”

They have the power to do this, because Jews stick together as a group, they have a lot of money, and they hold relentlessly to their racial and tribal interests.

Except we have that power too—we’ve just been convinced that we don’t. The case of Shiloh Hendrix proves that we do. This is the lesson we should all take from this example. Our task in the future, as White Americans of European descent, will be to realize we have this secret power of solidarity, and that we can use it to fight back against any injustice done to the even the smallest and most powerless of our people.

The great Black Muslim leader Elijah Mohammad famously told his followers: “our unity is more powerful than an atomic bomb.”

If that is true of Black America—just imagine how much more true it is for White America!





