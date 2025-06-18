Right now there is a global case of an irresistible force hitting an immovable object:

Trump and the USA are controlled by Jews. The Jews want USA to attack Iran. Israel can't win its war with Iran without American help.

Iran has been put into a position where they must fight or die. They will continue fighting until they no longer have the capacity to fight; they have no incentive left to negotiate. Israel cannot let Iran survive, because Israel will lose this war. And a stalemate would leave Iran battered, but it would only come back stronger.

Israel must prevail. The Jews have no other choice. And Donald Trump has no choice other to do what the Jews tell him to do.

But huge majorities of Americans, young people, Republicans, and the world oppose USA attacking Iran. This isn't remotely like Iraq 2003, where Americans were filled with war fever after 9/11, and we were still in the "end of history" before multipolarity became a thing.

This war is deeply unpopular, to put it mildly. If Trump goes through with it, it will trigger a crisis of legitimacy both within the American state, and in the entire USA-led world order, like nothing any of us have seen.

Donald Trump came to office with a popular mandate. The Democrats are leaderless and in disarray. The entire GOP has thrown itself at the feet of Trump. He is the last American leader with any shred of popular legitimacy. If he blows it all on Israel, people are going to start asking questions about Mossad spying and blackmail and foreign influence in ways that were unimaginable in the past.

And it will wreck what's left of the rules-based international order. It will send the global order lurching away from American leadership and dollar hegemony at record speed. It will be the end of the American century, period.

So Trump can't attack Iran. But he also can't not attack Iran.

What will happen? I'm betting on them attacking Iran. But if they do, all bets are off.

Reposted from my Telegram