On Sunday, Nov. 16th, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s 14th congressional district appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash to discuss her recent political breakup with President Trump.

Two days earlier, Donald Trump made a post on his official social media account withdrawing his endorsement and support of Rep. Greene and calling for her replacement in the next Republican primary election. In a subsequent post, he referred to her as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green [sic].” This nickname for Rep. Greene was suggested to Trump by arch-Zionist influencer Laura Loomer, who mysteriously seems to hold unlimited influence over the president.

Rep. Greene went on Twitter to say the only reason she is being attacked by President Trump is her support for releasing the Epstein files, along with the fact that she takes zero money from the Israeli lobby.

In a remarkable exchange, CNN’s Dana Bash confronted Rep. Greene on the implication that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Israel or that this plays any part in the cover-up:

BASH: OK, so, on that, I do want to ask you about something you posted just yesterday on X. You questioned who and what country is putting so much pressure on Trump to keep the Epstein files hidden. And you included a picture about donations from pro-Israel lobbying group at AIPAC. What are you trying to say there? GREENE: Well, I think it’s the question that many Americans are asking, especially when we saw information recently come out in these e-mails that the Oversight Committee that I serve on has released. And we saw Jeffrey Epstein with ties to Ehud Barak. We saw him making business deals with them, also business deals that involved the Israeli government, and seems to have led into their intel agencies. And I think the right question is to ask is, was Jeffrey Epstein working for Israel? And I’m proud to say I don’t take money from AIPAC. I don’t take money from any special group of people. I’m just representing my district and the American people. And so that’s what I was referring to. BASH: I just want to be clear. Are you saying Israel is pushing the president of the United States to cover up the Epstein files? And what evidence do you have that that is the case? GREENE: No, I simply -- no, I simply asked. No, I simply just asked out loud, is there a foreign government? It could be any foreign government. But is a foreign government pushing to keep this covered up? Because people just don’t understand the big fight against what is in these files? BASH: Well, you had AIPAC up there. It was pretty clear which government you were talking about. GREENE: That -- I’m questioning that government in particular and questioning any other foreign government.

Bash then pivoted to a discussion about antisemitism within the Republican Party.

On my Telegram account on Sunday, I reminded my audience of Dana Bash’s “Early Life” section on Wikipedia:

Bash was born Dana Ruth Schwartz in Manhattan into a Jewish family, to Frances (née Weinman) Schwartz, an author and educator in Jewish studies, and Stuart Schwartz, an ABC News producer who served as the senior broadcast producer for Good Morning America.

To drive home the point that Dana Bash is not an objective, dispassionate, nonpartisan journalist operating without bias, I added a humorously altered photo of Bash wearing male orthodox Jewish garb and a Nazi-era “Jude” yellow badge (inspired by the famous Easter dinner scene from Woody Allen’s romantic comedy Annie Hall).

The exchange between Bash and Greene was spotlighted on a segment of Breaking Points on Monday, emphasizing the fact that mainstream media continues to downplay or brazenly ignore the links between Epstein and Israel, effectively reducing a major scandal of foreign espionage, blackmail, and control over U.S. foreign policy to a story about simple personal morality, i.e. having sex with underage girls is wrong.

Breaking Points has been on the cutting edge of documenting the Epstein-Israel links, and reporting by BP cohost Ryan Grim of Drop Site News has actually broken many of the stories proving these links since the latest batch of Epstein emails were released.

But of course, the fact of Dana Bash (Ruth Schwartz)’s extreme Jewish identity never entered into the conversation. In fact, commenting on the mainstream media’s seeming ignorance of the Epstein-Israel connection, co-host Krystal Ball actually said: “I actually believe that Dana Bash doesn’t even know that it even exists.”

This is part of the charade being played by all alternative progressive, populist independent media where the overwhelming Jewish identity and interest of all things Israel, Epstein and AIPAC are simply sidestepped or ignored even as they stare one in the face and even cry out to be noticed. Jewish fanatics like Bash arrogantly count on the fact that individuals like Rep. Greene, the hosts of Breaking Points, and the reporters at Drop Site News will not simply call her out on her intense partisan ethnic political-religious identity and loyalty.

This is why pointing out the obvious is left to “antisemites” such as myself.

But the question has to be asked:

If Israel is the “Jewish state,” if Epstein did what he did primarily because he saw himself as “Jewish” and viewed his vast network of power as furthering “Jewish” interests, if elected members of Congress like Rep. Greene are being targeted by individuals like Laura Loomer who operate entirely from a “Jewish” identity and point of view, and mainstream media hosts such as Dana Bash seek to discredit claims about the “Jewish state” because of an overwhelmingly “Jewish” identity and interest—at what point does it become okay to talk about this?







