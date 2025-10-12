Nobel ZOG Prize

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, speaking to Israeli Channel 14 (often described as Israel’s Fox News) about how she wants a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel and that she wants to establish an embassy in Jerusalem (former president Chávez cut all ties with Israel in 2009).Machado has also established close ties with the Likud party and its leader Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Credit to Palestinian Lounge channel on Telegram https://t.me/palestinianlounge/6963 )