Rev. William Romaine, Voltaire & Dietrich Eckart

For future reference, here are my top three favorite quotes about the Jews.

3. We are not surprized at the Jews taking these dishonest Methods of dividing us among ourselves; because they are sensible, that if these should fail them, their Cause is desperate. Unless they can attach themselves to some Party, their Interest is lost.

— the Reverend William Romaine, quoted in Jewry in England by Fritz Krueger

2. The Jewish nation dares to display an irreconcilable hatred toward all nations, and revolts against all masters; always superstitious, always greedy for the well-being enjoyed by others, always barbarous — cringing in misfortune and insolent in prosperity.

— Voltaire, from Essay on the Manners and Spirit of Nations, first published in its entirety in 1756.

1. [O]ne can only understand the Jew when one knows what his ultimate goal is. And that goal is, beyond world domination, the annihilation of the world. He must wear down all the rest of mankind, he persuades himself, in order to prepare a paradise on earth. He has made himself believe that only he is capable of this great task, and, considering his ideas of paradise, that is certainly so. But one sees, if only in the means which he employs, that he is secretly driven to something else. While he pretends to himself to be elevating mankind, he torments men to despair, to madness, to ruin. If a halt is not ordered, he will destroy all men. His nature compels him to that goal, even though he dimly realizes that he must thereby destroy himself. There is no other way for him; he must act thus. This realization of the unconditional dependence of his own existence upon that of his victims appears to me to be the main cause for his hatred. To be obliged to try and annihilate us with all his might, but at the same time to suspect that that must lead inevitably to his own ruin — therein lies, if you will: the tragedy of Lucifer.

— Dietrich Eckart quoting Adolf Hitler, Bolshevism from Moses to Lenin, translated by William Pierce