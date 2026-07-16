Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack
Modern Politics Radio
Modern Politics Radio: Zionist strategy in Iran, Mass & Momentum in politics, Mao Zedong's "Report from Xunwu"
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Modern Politics Radio: Zionist strategy in Iran, Mass & Momentum in politics, Mao Zedong's "Report from Xunwu"

A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
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Warren Balogh
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Warren discusses how the Zionists are trying to take apart Iran, the “lessons” of the Platner campaign, mass & momentum in politics and war, the campaigns of Abdul el-Sayid and Mark Lynch. In the third hour, a discussion of Mao’s “Report from Xunwu” and what we can learn from his approach to organizing rural China.

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