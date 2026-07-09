Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack

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Modern Politics Radio
Modern Politics Radio: The Fall of Graham Platner, Common Sense National Socialism
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Modern Politics Radio: The Fall of Graham Platner, Common Sense National Socialism

A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
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Warren Balogh
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Warren breaks down the fall of Graham Platner, the ways feminism and minority politics are used to sabotage economic populism, how Bernie played the game, selections from “The Iron Heel,” and online purity spiraling vs Common Sense.

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