Warren breaks down the fall of Graham Platner, the ways feminism and minority politics are used to sabotage economic populism, how Bernie played the game, selections from “The Iron Heel,” and online purity spiraling vs Common Sense.
Modern Politics Radio: The Fall of Graham Platner, Common Sense National Socialism
A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid
Modern Politics Radio
Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.
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