Warren discusses the Ancient Greeks, the real “Stab in the Back,” Graham Platner’s election victory in Maine, losses in South Carolina, the Belfast uprising and the Iran War.
Modern Politics Radio: Power Lessons from the Ancient Greeks & June 9th Primary Elections
A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid
Modern Politics Radio
Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.
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