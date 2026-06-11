Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack
Modern Politics Radio
Modern Politics Radio: Power Lessons from the Ancient Greeks & June 9th Primary Elections
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Modern Politics Radio: Power Lessons from the Ancient Greeks & June 9th Primary Elections

A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
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Warren Balogh
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Warren discusses the Ancient Greeks, the real “Stab in the Back,” Graham Platner’s election victory in Maine, losses in South Carolina, the Belfast uprising and the Iran War.

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