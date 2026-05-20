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Modern Politics Radio
Modern Politics Radio: Massie Election and Is There a Political Solution?
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Modern Politics Radio: Massie Election and Is There a Political Solution?

First episode of the new current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
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Warren Balogh
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Warren discusses the outcome of the Massie election, the question of whether or not there is any political solution, and the nature of the masses.

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