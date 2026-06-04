Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack
Modern Politics Radio
Modern Politics Radio: Goebbels on Propaganda, Mao on Guerrilla Warfare
0:00
-3:01:59

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Warren Balogh's Substack

Modern Politics Radio: Goebbels on Propaganda, Mao on Guerrilla Warfare

A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
Warren Balogh's avatar
Warren Balogh
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Warren discusses the 1928 speech “Knowledge and Propaganda“ by Joseph Goebbels, Mao Zedong’s 1937 book, “On Guerrilla Warfare,” and current events.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Warren Balogh.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Warren Balogh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture