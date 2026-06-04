Warren discusses the 1928 speech “Knowledge and Propaganda“ by Joseph Goebbels, Mao Zedong’s 1937 book, “On Guerrilla Warfare,” and current events.
Modern Politics Radio: Goebbels on Propaganda, Mao on Guerrilla Warfare
A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid
Warren discusses the 1928 speech “Knowledge and Propaganda“ by Joseph Goebbels, Mao Zedong’s 1937 book, “On Guerrilla Warfare,” and current events.
Modern Politics Radio
Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.
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