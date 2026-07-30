Warren describes in detail how to get started in local politics, how the Jews are mobilizing Blacks to win Michigan’s Senate race, the battle for Washington’s 9th Congressional seat, and a discussion of fascism, rock musicians and the arts.
Modern Politics Radio: Getting Started in Politics, Washington Congressional Race, Fascinating Fascism
A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
∙ Paid
Modern Politics Radio
Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.
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