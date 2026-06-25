Warren breaks down in detail the DSA wipeout of AIPAC in New York and what we can learn from it, also a discussion of how Vivek Ramaswamy is being foisted on the long-suffering Whites of Ohio by a treacherous GOP, and tips for learning practical political skills.
Modern Politics Radio: DSA vs AIPAC in New York; GOP Foisting Vivek Ramaswamy on Ohio
A current affairs podcast with Warren Balogh
Jun 25, 2026
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Modern Politics Radio
Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.Weekly current affairs program hosted by Warren Balogh.
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