

Support for Israel is collapsing on the Left at the moment. The whole Zionist-MAGA crowd want to take this opportunity to paint this as purely an anti-White, anti-American thing. This is why what Tucker, Massie, MTG etc are doing on the Right is so dangerous: these few public voices of sanity on this issue are cracking the façade of the fake Zionist-Right consensus.



Israel is the Jews’ Stalingrad right now.

It's not like all the other battlefronts are not important. It's not like there aren't a hundred other important fights happening for White people and for Jews.

But the decisive battle is being fought over Israel right now.



If Israel is broken, or support for Israel is broken (which will lead to the same thing), this will be the biggest breakthrough for non-Jewish humanity in nearly a century and will allow us to seize the initiative everywhere—and it will put them on the defensive after 80 years of unbroken success.

This is why I'm so single-mindedly fixated on this issue. The Jews know how important it is—that's why they're pouring everything they've got into this fight.



This is why I'm willing to make exceptions right now for people like Massie, with whom I don't agree on many issues, or even to celebrate the victory of Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race. This is also why I have no patience at this moment for "both sides-ism," "but-how-does-this-benefit-white-people? Just Asking Questions" bros, or anyone else who doesn't get it.

You don't go to Hitler in winter of ‘42 and tell him he's spending too much time focusing on the Volga, "what about the Rhine bro?" and saying he needs to pull more men out of the east and put them on the borders of Germany.



Wars come down to decisive fronts, and those come down to decisive battles.



The military principle of mass, also known as concentration of force, involves concentrating the effects of combat power at a decisive place and time to achieve desired results... this applies as much or more to politics and propaganda, as all wars are fought over political goals and politics is war by other means.

Right now the decisive battle for the future of the White race and the world is being fought over Israel.



Everything, everything, everything must go into winning this fight, no diversions, no distractions, no exceptions!



Adapted from a post on my Telegram