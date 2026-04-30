Hungary Election 2026: Interview with a Hungarian Nationalist

After we finished recording, my guest Ottó Hunyadi messaged me to include two other factors he didn’t mention in our interview:



“I also just remembered that a lot of potential candidates for the newly-forming government are ex-Fidesz and SZDSZ (liberal Jew party of the 90s, worked closely with Fidesz then when it was still a ‘classically liberal’ formation) members and didn’t really manage to get into the foreign influence/color revolution type stuff (a lot of opposition platforms and newspapers got tons of aid from the US and Jew backed NGOs), and the fact that foreign secret services were operating here in plain sight, Fidesz did nothing about them.”



My first two interviews with Ottó from November 2021 on Modern Politics:



Hungary 1956: The Legacy: https://odysee.com/@modernpolitics:0/ModPol-HungaryPart1:d



Lessons from Hungary: https://odysee.com/@modernpolitics:0/ModPol-HungaryPart2:a