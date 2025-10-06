Warren Balogh's Substack

Warren Balogh's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lord Stompy's avatar
Lord Stompy
Oct 6

This is a level of basedness that is basically incomprehensible to the modern mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ManceMajors's avatar
ManceMajors
Oct 20

Great selection today warren o/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Warren Balogh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture