Ilhan Omar, U.S. representative from Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” today to answer questions about a fraud scheme involving Somalis in Minnesota. For political antisemites, this interview should be studied in detail as an example of how not to fight Jewish power:

Rep. Omar was once voted “antisemite of the year,” and is known for being one of the most outspoken critics of Israel in Congress. She famously said U.S. policy on Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby” (implying Jews buy political support with money) and has supported the BDS movement and opposed the genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli lobby has poured enormous amounts of money into ousting her from Congress, and this “Somali fraud scandal” is obviously another attempt to do so, this time by leveraging White popular rage at mass migration from Africa and immigrant fraud schemes against her.

Rep. Omar undoubtedly knows this, just as she presumably knew—or should’ve known—she was only invited on “Face the Nation” because CBS is now under the control of Larry Ellison and Barry Weiss, who have been open about their intention to use the old pillars of legacy media to advance a brutally extreme Zionist agenda.

She was not asked on “Face the Nation” to do damage control, but rather so CBS could inflict more political damage on her in an ambush interview. This was obvious by host Margaret Brennan’s line of unfailingly hostile questions, which would’ve been unthinkable prior to Bari Weiss’ takeover of CBS.

Not only was Omar on the defensive from the start, never once bringing up the change of ownership in CBS or the Israel lobby’s intention to knock her out of Congress, but when asked to respond to Stephen Miller’s statements against Somali migrants, she performed the ultimate “stepping on the rake” move of accusing Stephen Miller of being a White supremacist and saying his rhetoric towards Somalis was just like what the Nazis said about the Jews.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you something else that the architect of the President’s immigration policy, Stephen Miller, said. On Thanksgiving day he posted, “No magic transformation occurs when failed states cross borders. At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions. and terrors, of their broken homelands.” What do you make of this argument of failure to assimilate and sort of ruining America. How do you understand this? REP. OMAR: I mean, when I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremist rhetoric, it reminds me-- MARGARET BRENNAN: --That’s how you hear it-- REP. OMAR: Yes, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany. And you know, as we know, there have been many immigrants who have tried to come to the United States who have turned back, you know, one of them being Jewish immigrants. We know the way that people were described who were coming from Ireland, Irish immigrants. We know the way in which people were described back then, when there were Italian immigrants. And to me, you know, we’re, we’re, yes, of course, ethnically Somali, we are in this country as Americans, we are citizens, we are a productive part of this nation, and we will continue to be.

The Zionist New York Post laughingly seized on the comparison, proudly saying out loud what Omar pretended not to know, that Stephen Miller is himself an observant Jew!

It should be lost on no-one that the same Jews who pushed for mass nonwhite immigration in the United States for decades, and leveraged Blacks in America against Whites through the Civil Rights movement and BLM, are now cynically seizing on the issue of Somalis in Minnesota purely as a wedge issue to drive another rare voice of criticism against Israel out of Congress.

Stephen Miller, an arch-Zionist member of the tribe, has positioned himself where he can politically capitalize on the problem his own race created, by holding out the possibility of a fake solution for White people desperate for any bread crumbs from this anti-White government.

It also goes without saying that Rep. Omar is not going to stand up for White interests or take a pro-White position on the issue of immigration from Africa, nor should she be expected to do so.

However, the decisive political issue here, as always in our time, is not Blacks vs Whites or immigrants vs native-born, but Jewish power vs non-Jews. In this sense, Rep. Omar is no different from Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, in that she is one more representative who has stood up to Israel and whom the Zionists want removed. This is how they see her, and every other issue is incidental to them. Jews who have fought for decades to make Whites a minority in America, will temporarily fly White Nationalist colors if it helps them remove another Israel critic from Congress.

Rep. Omar’s mishandling of this interview shows she is likely not up to the fight, probably because she is afraid of alienating her “progressive” Jewish donors, which is how Jews always hamstring and neutralize the Left.

Whether Black or White, immigrant or native-born, Somali or all-Aryan, the same Goebbels dictum always applies in opposing Jewish power:

The Jew is immunized against all dangers: one may call him a scoundrel, parasite, swindler, profiteer, it all runs off him like water off a raincoat. But call him a Jew and you will be astonished at how he recoils, how injured he is, how he suddenly shrinks back: “I’ve been found out.” One cannot defend himself against the Jew. He attacks with lightning speed from his position of safety and uses his abilities to crush any attempt at defense. Quickly he turns the attacker’s charges back on him and the attacker becomes the liar, the troublemaker, the terrorist. Nothing could be more mistaken than to defend oneself. That is just what the Jew wants. He can invent a new lie every day for the enemy to respond to, and the result is that the enemy spends so much time defending himself that he has no time to do what the Jew really fears: to attack.

Rep. Omar should’ve opened her interview with a broadside against Bari Weiss’ takeover of CBS, and attacked Stephen Miller and Donald Trump’s rhetoric against her as being entirely about her opposition to Israel. She could’ve pointed to the way Trump has attacked his own stalwarts such as Marjorie Taylor Greene because of his subservience to Zionism, or talked about the money Trump received from the Adelsons and how she has taken no money from AIPAC.

Instead, this goofy goyim played entirely into the hands of her enemies, falling back on a “woke” framing of the issue that has been totally defunded by Jews and has been disempowered these past two years.

Finally, a counter example of how Omar should’ve handled this interview is how Rep. David Duke—who has treated Omar fairly and has had kind words of support for her opposition to Zionism—handled a hostile interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in 2006. Rep. Duke, following the Goebbels dictum, went on the attack from the start and never relented. This interview should be studied by all opponents of Jewish power everywhere, of every race, in how to handle a hostile interview from the Jewish media:

My advice to Rep. Omar: study this clash between Duke and Wolf Blitzer and learn from it. You will never beat a Jew by calling him a Nazi. Instead of falling back on an ultra-woke far Left position of crying about White supremacy, you should be reaching across the aisle to point out how White, Christian critics of Israel in Congress have been attacked with equal viciousness by the Zionist Trump administration. Along with condemning the Somali fraudsters in your own community, dig up the many cases of Jewish Medicare fraud and other abuses of taxpayer funds by Zionists, or point out the links between other politicians and Zionist terrorism in the Middle East, such as Trump’s own ambassador to Israel recently meeting with convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard.

And realize that your “progressive” Jewish donors and allies in Minnesota are not what they seem. They are spies, and are giving you bad advice.